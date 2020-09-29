Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Expands By 46.4%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 555,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE:UBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,883. The company has a market capitalization of $369.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. Analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

