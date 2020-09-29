Short Interest in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Declines By 41.4%

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TTP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the second quarter worth $310,000.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

