Short Interest in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Declines By 35.8%

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 734,534 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,114,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 719,369 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,426,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 771.8% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 269,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 238,572 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $802.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.50. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

