Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Expands By 51.1%

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 15,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,276. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Spark New Zealand’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

