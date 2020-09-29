Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Declines By 30.1%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $$5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45.

Get SpareBank 1 SMN alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SpareBank 1 SMN in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides advisory services; and a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.