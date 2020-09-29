Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Grows By 245.9%

SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,888,600 shares, a growth of 245.9% from the August 31st total of 546,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.2 days.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $66.23.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.