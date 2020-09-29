Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Increases By 44.9%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SICRF stock remained flat at $$115.95 on Tuesday. SimCorp A/S has a 12 month low of $94.78 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies, as well as central banks. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

