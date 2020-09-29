Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Decreases By 46.0%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,525,200 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 2,826,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.3 days.

Shares of SEMHF stock remained flat at $$42.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.