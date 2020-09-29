Short Interest in Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Grows By 86.0%

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Siemens stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Siemens has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

