Short Interest in Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 29.9%

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. CLSA cut shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.06. 16,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,827. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

