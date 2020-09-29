Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 40.2%

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS RYKKY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 15,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,446. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.
Seven & i Company Profile
