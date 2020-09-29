Short Interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Decreases By 29.1%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,954,900 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 2,757,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGSVF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of SGSVF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 203,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,166. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

