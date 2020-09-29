Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Grows By 126.3%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,744,500 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the August 31st total of 1,654,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Relief Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.60 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,911,161. Relief Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
About Relief Therapeutics
