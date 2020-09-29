Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Grows By 126.3%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,744,500 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the August 31st total of 1,654,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Relief Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.60 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,911,161. Relief Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Get Relief Therapeutics alerts:

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing treatment solutions for indications related to diabetic complications and respiratory diseases. The company is developing aviptadil, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of sarcoidosis, an orphan pulmonary disease, as well as pulmonary hypertension; and atexakin alfa that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat peripheral diabetic neuropathy.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.