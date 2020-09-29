Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Decreases By 59.2%

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 289,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.79. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter.

RNDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

