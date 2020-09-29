Short Interest in Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Drops By 34.8%

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PUBGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PUBGY traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

