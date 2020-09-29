Short Interest in Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Declines By 29.7%

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PLPRF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,350. Plus Products has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Plus Products from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

