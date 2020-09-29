Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Declines By 29.8%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,645. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, Treasurer Mark Edward Bradley sold 5,805 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $67,105.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

