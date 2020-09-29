Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declines By 35.2%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Clearing, and Platform and Infrastructure. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.