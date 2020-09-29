Short Interest in Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Drops By 68.7%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Photon Control stock remained flat at $$1.10 on Tuesday. 2,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,947. Photon Control has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

Get Photon Control alerts:

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.