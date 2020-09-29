Short Interest in Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Rises By 102.4%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of regenerative medicine management products. It researches and develops regenerative medical techniques and services. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.