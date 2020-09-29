Short Interest in Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Rises By 102.4%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.