Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Drops By 37.0%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BXMX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,869. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

