Short Interest in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Rises By 68.2%

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock remained flat at $$14.33 on Tuesday. 21,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.