Short Interest in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Rises By 68.2%

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock remained flat at $$14.33 on Tuesday. 21,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.