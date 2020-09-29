Short Interest in NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Declines By 66.7%

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPSKY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NSK LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NSK LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS NPSKY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. NSK LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. NSK LTD/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

NSK LTD/ADR Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

