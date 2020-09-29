Short Interest in Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Expands By 71.4%

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock remained flat at $$2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to enhance the management of their money under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

