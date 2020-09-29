Short Interest in MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Grows By 141.4%

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 2nd quarter worth $3,416,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

