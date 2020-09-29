Short Interest in Meiji Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Declines By 75.0%

Meiji Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YKLTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meiji from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Meiji from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Meiji from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

YKLTY stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

