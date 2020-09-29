Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Expands By 80.1%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the August 31st total of 75,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MHLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

MHLD opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Maiden has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.20% of Maiden worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

