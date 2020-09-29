Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Expands By 80.1%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the August 31st total of 75,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
MHLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th.
MHLD opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Maiden has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
