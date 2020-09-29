Short Interest in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Decreases By 29.5%

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. 162,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,955. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $238.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.73.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

