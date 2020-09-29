Short Interest in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) Declines By 68.2%

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LTBR stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

