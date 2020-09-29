Short Interest in Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Decreases By 30.0%

Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 105,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,495. KAO has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.
KAO Company Profile
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.