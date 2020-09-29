Short Interest in Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Decreases By 30.0%

Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 105,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,495. KAO has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells consumer and chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Cosmetics Business, Skin and Hair Care Business, Human Health Care Business, Fabric and Home Care Business, and Chemical Business segments. It offers face care products, such as face washes, makeup removers, face sheets, lotions, emulsions, creams, essences, sunscreen, packs, and lip care products; makeup products, including face powders and eye makeup products; body care products comprising body soaps, hand care products, body sheets, and antiperspirant deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpastes and toothbrushes.

