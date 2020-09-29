Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Drops By 29.5%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 679,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IPZYF remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. IP Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.01.

Get IP Group alerts:

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.