Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Drops By 38.0%

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 767,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

IDRA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,684. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.11. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 749,993 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,987.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

