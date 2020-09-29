Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Declines By 48.0%

Gene Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 162,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,930. Gene Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

