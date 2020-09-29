Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Declines By 48.0%

Gene Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CRXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 162,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,930. Gene Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
