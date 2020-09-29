Short Interest in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Drops By 49.6%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the August 31st total of 144,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FPAY shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Friday, July 31st.

FPAY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 109,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.01.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 14,487 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,786.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 139,435 shares of company stock worth $229,730 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 359,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 137,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

