Short Interest in DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Drops By 44.6%

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC lowered DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 49,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

