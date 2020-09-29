Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Grows By 47.8%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DBCCF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
About Decibel Cannabis
