Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Grows By 47.8%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DBCCF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the production and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company sells its products under the Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft by Qwest brands. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

