Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 48.6%

Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,022. Daito Trust Construction has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Get Daito Trust Construction alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daito Trust Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.