Short Interest in DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Drops By 44.6%

DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DSNKY stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43. DAIICHI SANKYO/S has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DAIICHI SANKYO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

