Short Interest in COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Decreases By 29.2%

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of COVTY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,218. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.56.
COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile
Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.
Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.