Short Interest in COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Decreases By 29.2%

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COVTY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,218. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.