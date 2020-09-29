Short Interest in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Drops By 29.4%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:CWEN.A traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. 117,257 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

