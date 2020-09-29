Short Interest in BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Decreases By 33.3%

BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $$11.61 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Get BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR alerts:

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, and Mexico. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.