Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Increases By 79.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,296,700 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the August 31st total of 724,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,967.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.