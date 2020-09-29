Short Interest in Bionomics Ltd (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Grows By 127.1%

Bionomics Ltd (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNOEF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer in Australia, France, and the United States. It operates through Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services segments.

