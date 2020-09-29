Short Interest in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Decreases By 32.5%

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AGD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,489. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 349.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 368,470 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

