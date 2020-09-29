Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,040.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is riding on coronavirus crisis-induced e-commerce boom. The company is well poised to benefit from robust growth in the merchant base. Exponential surge in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 induced lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines are driving growth. Moreover, robust performance of Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital are key catalysts. Furthermore, solid uptake of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, bodes well. Additionally, partnerships with Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base. Initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,003.74.

Shares of SHOP traded up $35.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,001.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,999. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,642.58, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $981.38 and its 200-day moving average is $793.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 246.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $20,613,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

