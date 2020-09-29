Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 57,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after buying an additional 39,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

