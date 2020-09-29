Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $742.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the third quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. The company's cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement are expected to support margins. However, the company’s businesses are affected by demand weakness in non-domestic regions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company also faces earnings headwinds stemming from hefty Valspar buyout charges in 2020. Sherwin-Williams is also exposed to currency translation headwinds. Also, Sherwin-Williams' high debt level is a matter of concern.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.05.

NYSE SHW traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $710.91. 7,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $682.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

