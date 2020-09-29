Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.76-23.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.77. Sherwin-Williams also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $705.67. 290,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $682.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.58. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $659.05.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

