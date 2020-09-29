Sherritt International Corporation (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in September

Sherritt International Corporation (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
AUUMF stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22. Sherritt International has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $21.00.
Sherritt International Company Profile
