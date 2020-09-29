ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (CVE:SNM) shot up 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 255,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 130,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $86.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,645.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.