ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (CVE:SNM) shot up 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 255,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 130,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $86.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,645.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.